Suhana Khan Takes Online Classes in Belly Dancing from Her Trainer

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is netizens' favourite and the young one, who aspires to become an actress, is taking online dance sessions from belly dancing and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja while people are advised to stay indoors to curb the spreading coronavirus.

Sanjana recently shared a candid image of a smiling Suhana, as she seemingly rests after her lessons. Suhana's hair are tied in a ponytail. Captioning the post, Sanjana wrote, "Challenging ourselves with rolls!! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 (sic)."

Suhana recently took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up. "Experimenting," she captioned the images.

Gauri Khan, Suhana's mother, too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity (sic)."

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 615k followers on her Instagram.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

(With inputs from IANS)

