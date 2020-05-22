Suhana Khan Turns 20, Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Pic and Sweet Birthday Wish

Suhana Khan has turned 20 on Friday. Star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is loved by all and on the sweet occasion, her close friend and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a loving birthday wish for her bestie.

Sharing a throwback picture from their vacation, Ananya wrote on social media that she was missing meeting Suhana. Unlike other years, this birthday celebration of Suhana's will probably be devoid of her friends physically present with her due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, that should not be a reason not to celebrate and make merry.

"The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever (sic)," Ananya captioned her birthday wish for Suhana.

In the candid snap of the two friends, Suhana and Ananya both are sporting casual attires. While Suhana opts for a ganji and long skirt in black, Ananya looks pretty in her shirt-dress. The picturesque location makes the moment of the two memorable and beautiful. A perfect memory to cherish life long.

Responding to Ananya's wish, Suhana wrote, "I love youu thank you (sic)."

