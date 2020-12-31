Suhana Khan Wears a Cozy All-white Outfit Flaunting Toned Midriff, See Pics

Bollywood’s up and coming star kid actress Suhana Khan has been giving us a glimpse into her social life on Instagram and her latest post is all about how to make winters fashionable. The 20-year-old daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of herself on Thursday where she is seen in an all-white outfit.

The white full sleeves and high neck top and skirt is something that is perfect for your new year parties, even if you are celebrating it at home. Suhana’s post has received 2,06,325 likes on the picture sharing platform, as her friends and fans share their comments. Suhana’s friend and daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya also left a comment on her friends’s post asking her if she is for real.

One of the stars of Netflix original show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep also posted a few heart emojis on Suhana’s latest Instagram picture. Suhana’s other friend Manavi Gaur also commented on her post calling her “the cutesttt.”

Suhana, who is currently in New York, is an acting student at the NYU. In some of her previous posts, we can see how the star kid has been spending her time with friends in the American city.

Even though Suhana has not made her acting debut in Bollywood, the star kid already has 1.4 million followers on social media. Last year, Suhana made her acting debut through a short film called The Grey part of Blue. The movie came out after she had graduated from the Ardingly College in London.

Suhana was 19 at the time her short film came out, which was directed by her classmate, Theodore Gimeno. The first poster of The Grey Part of Blue was an art piece by Oscar Davis, a portrait of Suhana, which was followed by a similar portrait of her co-star, Robin Gonnella.

How do you like Suhana's latest outfit?