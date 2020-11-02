Suhana Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Best Friends' Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor with Throwback Pic

Suhana Khan is celebrating her father Shah Rukh Khan's and best friend Shanaya Kapoor's birthdays on November 2. She shared a throwback picture from her Instagram memories to wish both her father and her friend at one go.

The photo shows Suhana posing with both SRK and Shanaya. Last year, she said, "Happy Birthday to my best friends LOL." This year, while sharing the memory, she mentioned SRK and Shanaya's respective ages - 55 and 21. Take a look:

Suhana, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya are BFFs and often pose together for photos on social media. Ananya Panday is already three films old in Bollywoodl, while Suhana and Shanaya are yet to step into the Hindi film industry.

Shanaya rang in her 21st birthday with cousin and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and other family members. Her mother Maheep Kapoor shared glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is keeping his birthday celebrations low-key this year, asking fans not to gather outside his home because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor will be spending the day with his family in Dubai, where the Indian Premier League is currently being held. Wishes from his fans have been pouring over social media since morning as #HappyBirthdaySRK, #Mannat trended on Twitter.