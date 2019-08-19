Suhana Khan's Brother Aryan Parties with Ananya Panday and Friends, See Pics
Ananya Panday spent Saturday night bringing the house down with her friends at a party. See pics.
Image of Ananya Panday at a party, courtesy of Instagram
Ananya Panday recently joined her gang of friends for a party and images from the same were shared by the young actress on social media recently. Among the attendees, the most notable one was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's presence in the group. Aryan was present with his cousin Alia Chibba, while Ananaya's bestie Suhana was not spotted with the extended group of friends.
Annaya shared many pictures to her Insta stories, one with three of her friends inside what appears to be the washroom. Another one has Ananya with her whole gang of friends as they pose all smiles for the camera. Aryan can be spotted in the group picture as he enjoys the happy time with his mates.
For the occasion, Ananya opted for a pinkish, shimmery one-piece, which made her look elegant as well as party ready to the T.
Check out some pics from Ananya's party here:
View this post on Instagram
A screenshot from Ananya Panday's Insta stories
A screenshot from Ananya Panday's Insta stories
Aryan is speculated to enter Bollywood once his studies in New York are complete. Talking about their kids Suhana and Aryan's career objective and path, Shah Rukh Khan had said that both his children wanted to associate with films. While Suhana is expected to follow in the footsteps of her father and pursue acting, Aryan may take filmmaking as a career path.
Read: Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan and Suhana's Future in Films: I Want Them to be Radical
Ananya, on the other hand, is shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, and is yet to announce upcoming collaborations.
