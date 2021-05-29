Suhana Khan’s Candid Expressions in Her Birthday Celebration Pictures Are Winning Hearts

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 on May 22. She celebrated her birthday with friends in New York, where she is completing her studies. Recently, she has been found sharing many stylish pictures of her birthday bash with fans on social media. Now, some new candid shots have been posted by her friend, Palmer Wells, in which Suhana can be seen chilling with her girl gang.

In one photo, the 21-year-old is spotted wearing a plain LBD, as she smiles while sitting on a couch as she leans on Wells for support. In the other photograph, the duo is laughing heartily. Suhana is wearing a mint green corset style dress, which has a halter and a keyhole neckline. Flaunting her long locks, Suhana completed her look with a matching purse which is kept on the couch.

One image with her friends has also been uploaded on her fan page on Instagram, in which the star kid is bursting into a good laugh.

The star kid’s fans have showered compliments on the clicks and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Their other friend, Gillian has also appreciated their look.

Looking at the pictures shared over the past few days, it seems Suhana has had three separate parties to mark her special day—a get-together with her friends on the eve of her birthday, followed by another the next day, as well as a party on a yacht.

Currently, Suhana is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January this year after spending several months with her family during the Covid-19 pandemic. She came to Mumbai last year when most of the countries were locked down owing to the pandemic. Later, the family travelled to the UAE to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL).

