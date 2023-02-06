Though Suhana Khan hasn’t officially made her debut in the acting world, she surely knows how to steal the limelight with her attention-worthy social media updates. The glamourous star kid was recently papped at Mumbai airport flaunting her easy-breezy side. And fans loved this airport look of hers.

On Monday, a paparazzo handle shared the video of the upcoming actress on their timeline. Rocking a grey sweatshirt and matching pair of pants, Suhana looked as sweet as ever without any makeup as she walked inside the premises with her backpack on her shoulders. Before entering the gates of the airport, she also flashed a cute smile at the paparazzi and waved back at them.

One of the puzzled netizens asked in the comment section, “Where are they going all the time?" Another one wrote, “Mausam bhi Suhana ho gaya (with heart eye emojis)". Someone else said, “Looking so cute and hot(with red heart emojis)". A fan stated, “Beautiful!!!(with fire emojis)" Another one commented, “Lajawab fitness!!".

Suhana Khan, who was in Dubai last month for the grand opening of luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, occupied a spot on the list of trends after she was spotted with former One Direction member Liam Payne at the event. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter was photographed having a great time with Disha Patani at Palm Jumeirah. Prominent celebrities from west, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Liam Payne, and Kendall Jenner were also present at the event, where some of them launched outlets of their respective brands. The photo that left fans intrigued features Disha Patani, Suhana Khan, and Liam Payne having a good time together at the event.

Suhana is all set to make her feature film debut with The Archies, directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late star Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be making their acting debuts alongside Suhana. Later this year, the movie is expected to be released via the OTT platform Netflix.

