Suhana Khan’s Latest Mirror Selfie Will Surely Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues

After being spotted in the city last night, Bollywood starlet Suhana Khan didn’t keep her fans waiting for long to treat them with another glance. Continuously keeping the internet buzzing, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter once again raised the temperature with her latest mirror selfie. Slaying the midweek blues for her fans, Suhana dropped a stunning picture on her official Instagram account on Wednesday and grabbed all the eyeballs. Clad in a black baggy ensemble with a plunging neckline, Suhana appeared phenomenal in her dewy makeup and loose hair. While posting the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Get ready with me!”

Apart from her fans, Suhana’s bathroom selfie grabbed several celebrities’ attention as well. Her BFFs also were quick enough to acknowledge her beautiful picture. While complementing Suhana’s doe eyed look, actress Ananya Panday commented, “Bambi.” Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Suuuuu,” and added a handful of red heart and heart eye emoticons. Suhana’s The Archie co-star and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor called her “Cute”.

On Tuesday night, Suhana also was clicked in the city by the paparazzi with her The Archies co-star Agastya and his mother Shweta Bachchan. Sporting the super casual look, Suhana flaunted her goal-worthy midriff in a style black crop top, pairing it with baggy denim and a sleek bun. She gave it all a finishing touch with her black and white sneakers. In the videos, Suhana appeared to be rushing somewhere and ignored posing for the shutterbugs.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, which is the Hindi adaptation of the popular comic with the same name. Apart from Suhana, The Archies also features Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Mihir Ahuja. The project is being backed by Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti, under their banner Tiger Baby. The announcement of the much-awaited project was made last year in November on social media.

