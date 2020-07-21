Suhana Khan's Latest Photos 'Stunnn' Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar Praises Her for Liking James Dean

Suhana Khan has shared a fresh bunch of photos from a home photo shoot, looking all tanned and glowing as she throws sultry glances at the camera. While her Instagram followers have been going ga-ga over the photos, best friend Ananya Panday said she looked stunning in them.

The 20-year-old daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan posed in the library of their house for the shoot, wearing a black singlet with a green crochet skirt. Ananya simply commented "Stunnnnnnnn" to highlight how good Suhana looked in the photos.

In the first picture, Suhana is seen flipping through a book on Hollywood icon James Dean. In the caption, she wrote, "walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean." The lines are from Lana Del Rey's song Blue Jeans.

Zoya noticed the book and the lyrics. She commented, "Love that you like Jimmy Dean and Lana Del Rey." Suhana replied, "Of course!! So iconic."

Suhana creates headlines each time she puts up a new post on Instagram. A few weeks ago, she showed how to style jewellery in an Instagram post. Suhana shared pictures of herself flaunting jewellery. She accessorised her outfit with multiple bracelets, rings and stunning neckpieces. She captioned the post, "Details‍."

Suhana started her term at New York University last year. Talking about Suhana's career plans, Shah Rukh had said earlier, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do."