Suhana Khan’s Latest Pics are Breaking the Internet, See Here

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan continues to hog the limelight since she made her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

The aspiring actor recently shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram timeline and the images are breaking the internet.

Clad in black outfit, Suhana can be seen in different moods with goofy expressions. The 19-year-old star kid completed her look with red lipstick, high ponytail and subtle eye make-up.

Recently, she had uploaded a video clip, wherein she seemed to be on a vacation mode. In the footage, she was accompanied by her friend and was riding a boat.

Suhana, who is currently studying acting in New York, made her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. The 10-minute-long fiction stars Suhana with Robin Gonella. Directed by Theodore Gimeno, the film narrates the tale of a young couple who are on a two-day road trip.

The couple is on their way to meet the girlfriend’s (Suhana Khan) parents. Over the course of the trip, the two begin reconcile with each other. The film ends on a note where Suhana continues to try and mend the problems with hope and aspirations of not losing out on the relationship.



