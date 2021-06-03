Suhana Khan’s Latest Picture Has Besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda’s Attention

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s recent party pictures have grabbed the internet’s attention. The star went to the New York City restaurant TAO Downtown with her friends. She shared a picture showing off her newly-highlighted long tresses on Instagram. The glammed appearance in a black attire compelled Ananya Panday to compliment her. The Student Of The Year actress commented, “You’re like the prettiest person ever.”

Suhana’s other bestie Shanaya Kapoor dropped, “Wait whaaaat,” with multiple heart-eyed emojis. Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana’s close pal and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, posted “Oh hello.” More pictures from her bash surfaced on the social media pages.

Recently, Suhana was caught lip-syncing to song Peaches from Justin Bieber’s latest sensational album, Justice. She self-captured this goofy clip in an empty classroom of New York University. Suhana’s friend also accompanied her in this college shenanigan. The video garnered over 84k views in three days of uploading it.

The aspiring actress got Instagram talking on her 21st birthday. Suhana uploaded a snap wearing a green shade dress. Ananya termed her as “Tinkerbell”, a name of a popular animated character.

Suhana also has a mysterious picture on her Instagram page. She was clicked showing her back to the camera. All that is visible is Suhana’s long poky straight hair, leather outfit and her tiny handbag. One cannot miss the fact that she is also holding someone’s hand while strolling on the NYC street. Suhana left no room for any speculation as she kept the comments section off for this particular post.

The social media star is currently enrolled in New York University’s film and acting course. She aspires to make her Bollywood debut in the near future.

