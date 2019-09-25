Suhana Khan's New Avatar in Monochrome is Driving Fans Crazy on Internet; See Here

It's not only popular stars but even their children who fans often look up to for inspiration regarding fashion. Suhana Khan's recent monochrome picture has sent social media into frenzy and netizens cannot keep calm over her sense of fashion.

Suhana recently joined New York University's film school and has kept her loyal fans in the loop updating them with her experiences. Her new avatar seen in an Instagram post, shared by suhanakha2, has got fans excited. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black crop top and sweatpants and carrying a waist pouch. She kept her hair away from her face by tying it into a ponytail. Her confident and leaning back stance plays a major role in this picture making heads turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Sep 23, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

A lot of anticipation has been surrounding Suhana as fans had asked SRK whether he would be launching his daughter for her debut anytime soon. Shah Rukh stated that what he and Suhana agreed on was the fact that she should complete her basic education before diving into the industry. On her father's advice, Suhana served as assistant director for Anand Rai's Zero. Shah Rukh claimed that he had suggested the idea to Suhana so that she could experience being on a film set as well as understand the perspective of an actress by observing Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Going by her social media profile, one might say Suhana looks ready enough to step into the world of acting already.

