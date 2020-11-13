Suhana Khan's New Selfies Make Agastya Nanda Say 'Unfollowing', See Her Epic Reply

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has been hitting headlines for quite some time due to his social media banter with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. While Agastya has joined social media only recently and garnered a lot of attention, Suhana is a social media queen already.

Suhana and Agastya often grab the attention with their quirky comments on each other’s posts. Most recently, Agastya commented “Unfollowing” on Suhana’s selfies as she wrote, “I kinda look like a grown-up, no?” Suhana also replied sarcastically to Agastya and wrote, "Haha. You're so original and funny."

In the picture, Suhana looks ravishing as can be seen donning a black dress paired with nude lipstick and winged eyeliner.

Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda also took the comment section and asked Suhana to stop growing, to which Suhana replied, “hehe, okie.” Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba also dropped the comment, “Love it,” with a love emoji.

Suhana was recently in UAE along with her family for the Indian premier league 2020. Suhana, who wants to pursue acting as a career, made her Instagram account public earlier this year. In September, she penned a powerful post about the need to end discrimination on the basis of skin colour and talked about how she has been called ugly since the age of 12 because of her skin tone.