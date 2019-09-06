Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet
Suhana Khan started her term at New York University as a fresher.
Image: SRK/Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan is the proud dad of three smart kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. There is now, more reason for him to be proud as his daughter has started college in the prestigious New York University. After graduating from school in Mumbai and a brief period in Lady Ardingly College in London where she featured in a short film and play, recently started her term at NYU.
A picture of Suhana at the University has gone viral, which proves that she is one of the most fashionable students ever. She can be seen dressed in black and beige casuals and holding a cup of coffee in her hand. This picture, clicked by her friend in Manhattan has made rounds on the internet as fans are excited to see her as a student.
Check out the picture below:
View this post on Instagram
An adorable video of her hanging out with her friends has also surfaced on the internet. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on
Recently Suhana's mother Gauri Khan was in New York for her first day at the University. She posted a video, which she shortly deleted, of Suhana. She had captioned it, "A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU."
Take a look at the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Suhana Kapoor's big Bollywood debut is always talked about in the media. However, that seems to not be a priority as SRK's strict rule is that she has to complete her education first. In the industry, she is best friends with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, the former made her big debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2.
