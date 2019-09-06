Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet

Suhana Khan started her term at New York University as a fresher.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet
Image: SRK/Instagram
Loading...

Shah Rukh Khan is the proud dad of three smart kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. There is now, more reason for him to be proud as his daughter has started college in the prestigious New York University. After graduating from school in Mumbai and a brief period in Lady Ardingly College in London where she featured in a short film and play, recently started her term at NYU.

A picture of Suhana at the University has gone viral, which proves that she is one of the most fashionable students ever. She can be seen dressed in black and beige casuals and holding a cup of coffee in her hand. This picture, clicked by her friend in Manhattan has made rounds on the internet as fans are excited to see her as a student.

Check out the picture below:  

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on

An adorable video of her hanging out with her friends has also surfaced on the internet. Take a look:  

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on

Recently Suhana's mother Gauri Khan was in New York for her first day at the University. She posted a video, which she shortly deleted, of Suhana. She had captioned it,  "A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU."

 

Take a look at the video below:  

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on

Suhana Kapoor's big Bollywood debut is always talked about in the media. However, that seems to not be a priority as SRK's strict rule is that she has to complete her education first. In the industry, she is best friends with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, the former made her big debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram