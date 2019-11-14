Suhana Khan's Picture from Her Play Breaks the Internet, Fans Hail Her as Queen

It's no secret that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan always aspired to be an actress and currently she is studying in New York. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh said that he wants Suhana to learn the craft of acting before venturing into films as he does not want her to simply assume that she is talented. The star kid is quite regular on social media and enjoys a huge fan base, thanks to social media.

On Wednesday, Suhana has once again been trending online, with a new picture of hers going viral.

In the picture, Suhana is seen enacting a scene in a play along with a couple of other students, according to a report in timesofindia.com. She is obviously taking part in a play in her university.

In the picture, Suhana is wearing a white tank top and black pants. She wears her hair open underneath a hat.

Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, will make her acting debut in the English short film, The Grey Part Of Blue.

Earlier, director of the short film, Theodore Gimeno also shared the video teaser of the film on his Instagram and wrote, "Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser!"

Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest's love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.

