Suhana Khan's Quirky Birthday Wish for Brother Aryan is Every Sibling Ever

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan turns a year older and his sister Suhana had a lovely birthday for him. Keeping up with the brother-sister banter, Suhana shared a picture with Aryan on her Instagram stories to wish him on his special day.

"Happy birthday to my bestie jk eww xxx @aryan," she wrote over the photo. In the picture, seemingly taken at Shah Rukh's birthday celebration, the brother-sister duo can be seen posing in front of Dubai skyscrapers. While Aryan is dressed in a camouflaged jacket over a solid white T-shirt, Suhana opted for a printed crop top with white bottoms. Take a look:

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They welcomed their son, Aryan in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child, AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

Aryan is known for lending his voice in the 2019 animation release The Lion King as Simba alongside father, Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced Mufasa for the Hindi dubbed version.

In an interview with IANS, Shah Rukh had shared his experience of working with son in The Lion King. He said, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case”.

Meanwhile, Suhana too has film aspirations. She reached India ahead of the coronavirus lockdown and has graduated from Ardingly College in London and is now studying at a film school in New York University. She featured in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue and was awarded the Russell Cup.