Suhana Khan's Short Film Out on YouTube, Looks Ready to Join Bollywood
Suhana Khan who is currently studying at a film school in New York recently made her acting debut in a romantic short film.
Suhana Khan who is currently studying at a film school in New York recently made her acting debut in a romantic short film.
The anticipation surrounding Suhana Khan has grown over the years. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed her interest in joining the film industry. She is currently studying at an acting school in New York. She has acted in a short film which is now out on YouTube. Going by her performance, it seems that Suhana Khan is not far from ready to join the film industry.
The film, titled The Grey Part of Blue, revolves around a couple traveling by road to meet the girlfriend's (Suhana Khan) parents. Over the course of the trip, the two begin to come to terms with differences between them. The film ends on a note where Suhana continues to try and mend the problems with hope and aspirations of not losing out on the relationship.
Suhana plays a cheerful, sweet and fondly in love protagonist against Robin Gonella's grumpy and disinterested boyfriend. What really wins hearts are the moments where Suhana shows a sense of awareness about the visible cracks and holes in the relationship. The rapid switch from a cheery, happy expression to one of pain and unspoken sorrow hits strong for anyone watching the performance. Her cheerful moments intentionally or unintentionally mirror something that resembles her father's performances.
The Grey Part of Blue has been written and directed by Theodore Gimeno.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 3 Idiots Reunion as Mona Singh Joins Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
- Salman Khan Consoles an Overwhelmed Saiee Manjrekar During Dabangg 3 Promotions
- Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck Petition for Release of Snyder Cut Version of Justice League
- Someone Started a Petition Asking PM Modi to Impose Section 144 on 'Noisemakers' on TikTok
- 9-Year-Old Shatters Records by Catching Massive Blue Catfish Only to Release it Later