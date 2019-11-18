Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Suhana Khan's Short Film Out on YouTube, Looks Ready to Join Bollywood

Suhana Khan who is currently studying at a film school in New York recently made her acting debut in a romantic short film.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Suhana Khan's Short Film Out on YouTube, Looks Ready to Join Bollywood
Suhana Khan who is currently studying at a film school in New York recently made her acting debut in a romantic short film.

The anticipation surrounding Suhana Khan has grown over the years. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed her interest in joining the film industry. She is currently studying at an acting school in New York. She has acted in a short film which is now out on YouTube. Going by her performance, it seems that Suhana Khan is not far from ready to join the film industry.

The film, titled The Grey Part of Blue, revolves around a couple traveling by road to meet the girlfriend's (Suhana Khan) parents. Over the course of the trip, the two begin to come to terms with differences between them. The film ends on a note where Suhana continues to try and mend the problems with hope and aspirations of not losing out on the relationship.

Suhana plays a cheerful, sweet and fondly in love protagonist against Robin Gonella's grumpy and disinterested boyfriend. What really wins hearts are the moments where Suhana shows a sense of awareness about the visible cracks and holes in the relationship. The rapid switch from a cheery, happy expression to one of pain and unspoken sorrow hits strong for anyone watching the performance. Her cheerful moments intentionally or unintentionally mirror something that resembles her father's performances.

The Grey Part of Blue has been written and directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram