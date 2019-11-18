Suhana Khan's Short Film Out on YouTube, Looks Ready to Join Bollywood

The anticipation surrounding Suhana Khan has grown over the years. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed her interest in joining the film industry. She is currently studying at an acting school in New York. She has acted in a short film which is now out on YouTube. Going by her performance, it seems that Suhana Khan is not far from ready to join the film industry.

The film, titled The Grey Part of Blue, revolves around a couple traveling by road to meet the girlfriend's (Suhana Khan) parents. Over the course of the trip, the two begin to come to terms with differences between them. The film ends on a note where Suhana continues to try and mend the problems with hope and aspirations of not losing out on the relationship.

Suhana plays a cheerful, sweet and fondly in love protagonist against Robin Gonella's grumpy and disinterested boyfriend. What really wins hearts are the moments where Suhana shows a sense of awareness about the visible cracks and holes in the relationship. The rapid switch from a cheery, happy expression to one of pain and unspoken sorrow hits strong for anyone watching the performance. Her cheerful moments intentionally or unintentionally mirror something that resembles her father's performances.

The Grey Part of Blue has been written and directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.