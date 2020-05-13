MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suhana Khan's Trendy Crop Top and Leggings is a Perfect Look for Summers, See Pic

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan shares a throwback picture on social media which is a perfect look for summers. Check it out.

Share this:

Suhana Khan has taken to her Instagram story to share a sun-kissed throwback picture of herself. In the snap, the star kid can be seen sporting fusion outfit which includes a reddish rust colour crop top with her purplish colour lower. One can also see in the picture that she has applied henna on her hands. Along with the photo, she has also put a heartbreak emoji.

Suhana Khan

Suhana is currently in quarantine with her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and brothers AbRam and Aryan at their Mumbai residence.

The snap seems to be clicked in Kolkata during her cousin Alia Chhibba’s wedding last year. She had attended the function with her mother Gauri.

One can also safely assume that photo is of the wedding as the henna design on her hand and the attire that she is wearing is exactly matching with her look for the wedding.

The same can be confirmed with the picture that Alia had posted in May last year. In the stunning carousel of photos shared on the photo-sharing platform, both the sisters can be seen posing for the camera.

“Can’t believe I’m married,” read the caption.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading