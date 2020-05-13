Suhana Khan's Trendy Crop Top and Leggings is a Perfect Look for Summers, See Pic

Suhana Khan has taken to her Instagram story to share a sun-kissed throwback picture of herself. In the snap, the star kid can be seen sporting fusion outfit which includes a reddish rust colour crop top with her purplish colour lower. One can also see in the picture that she has applied henna on her hands. Along with the photo, she has also put a heartbreak emoji.

Suhana is currently in quarantine with her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and brothers AbRam and Aryan at their Mumbai residence.

The snap seems to be clicked in Kolkata during her cousin Alia Chhibba’s wedding last year. She had attended the function with her mother Gauri.

One can also safely assume that photo is of the wedding as the henna design on her hand and the attire that she is wearing is exactly matching with her look for the wedding.

The same can be confirmed with the picture that Alia had posted in May last year. In the stunning carousel of photos shared on the photo-sharing platform, both the sisters can be seen posing for the camera.

“Can’t believe I’m married,” read the caption.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

