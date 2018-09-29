Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 1: Anushka, Varun’s Film Earns Rs 8.30 Crore
Sui Dhaaga has started its journey at the box office on a positive note.
Sui Dhaaga's poster featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.
He wrote, “#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.”
#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018
It’s common for a major release’s business to pick up during the weekends these days, but the real test starts from Monday. Films like Manmarziyaan and Manto saw an upward trend during weekends, but even then there total business tally failed to register good numbers.
Pataakha, Vishal Bhardwaj’s film that released on the same day, is finding it even more difficult to sustain the momentum. The film has garnered Rs 90 lakh on its opening day. Adarsh tweeted, “#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low.”
#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018
Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has also opened to solid numbers and made Adarsh believe that Hindi films don’t have monopoly over the box office anymore.
Mani Ratnam’s #Tamil film #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam is S-U-P-E-R-B in Australia... Opening numbers are much, much higher than the new releases this week [#Hindi + non-Hindi]…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018
Thu A$ 25,998
Fri A$ 76,170 [growth: 192.98%]
Total: A$ 102,168 [₹ 52.72 lakhs] / 24 locations@comScore
Rajkummar Rao’s Stree has crosses Rs 123 crore and is still going strong.
#Stree continues to bring in numbers, although the limited screen count + shows and new releases [#SuiDhaaga in particular] has affected its run... Fifth Sat and Sun should witness an upward trend... [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs. Total: ₹ 123.18 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018
Will Sui Dhaaga emerge as one of the bigger hits of the year in the longer run?
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
