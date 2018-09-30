Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 2: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Film Earns Rs 20.55 Crore

#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

Sui Dhaaga- Made in India is making it way ahead at the box office at a very steady rate. Starting on an impressive note, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan starrer has crossed the Rs. 20 crore mark. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that Sui Dhaaga has earned Rs 12.25 crore on its second day.He wrote, "#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz."He also predicts that weekend collection of Sharat Katariya's film may end somewhere close to Rs. 35 crore and might see bigger numbers in the coming week, courtesy the national holiday. "#SuiDhaaga should have ₹ 35 cr [+/-] opening weekend, as per current trending... As mentioned earlier, the evening shows on Day 4 [Mon] should witness momentum, while Day 5 [Tue] - a national holiday [Gandhi Jayanti] - should record big numbers again," he tweeted.As per the reports of Box Office India, Sui Dhaaga's growth was across the board with places like Bihar and CP Berar growing over 30%.On the other hand, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra starrer Pataakha which is released in much lesser screens compared to Sui Dhaaga, managed to create a momentum on the box office.Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial also showed a growth of 50% from day 1, but with much lower numbers. The film collected 1.25 crore nett taking its total to 2 crore nett plus. Adarsh tweeted, "#Pataakha shows positive trending on Day 2, but needs to recover lost ground by maintaining a strong momentum on Day 3 and subsequent days... Will get advantage of holiday on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 2.30 cr [875 screens]. India biz."Both the movies got positive reviews from News18. While Sui Dhaaga was rated 3.5/5, Pataakha got 2.5 stars.