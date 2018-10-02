Sui Dhaaga Box Office: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan Film Gains Momentum
Sui Dhaaga — Made in India has earned Rs. 36.60 crore over the weekend. Pataakha, meanwhile, has raked in only Rs. 4.05 crore.
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a still from their film Sui Dhaaga.
The film, which opened to Rs 8.30 crore on Friday, went on to make Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday, raking in a total of Rs 36.60 crore over the weekend across 2500 screens in the country, reported film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
“#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz,” he tweeted on Monday.
#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018
Saying that the YRF production is likely to do better on Tuesday, considering that it’s a national holiday, he added, “Although Day 4 [Mon] - the first working day after the weekend - is akin to an exam for all movies, #SuiDhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow [Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti], so the real test will be from Day 6 [Wed] onwards... Biz on the national holiday is a BIG BONUS.”
Although Day 4 [Mon] - the first working day after the weekend - is akin to an exam for all movies, #SuiDhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow [Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti], so the real test will be from Day 6 [Wed] onwards... Biz on the national holiday is a BIG BONUS.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018
However, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, the story of two warring sisters (played by Dangal star Sanya Malhotra and debutante Radhika Madan) has had a lukewarm response, collecting only Rs 4.05 crore in the domestic box office.
“#Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]… Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.
#Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]… Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018
