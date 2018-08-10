Sui Dhaaga First Look: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Weave a Heart-warming Story of Struggle

Exclusive -​बड़े मौज से पेश करते हैं हम सुई धागा मेड इन इंडिया का पहला पोस्टर! अब ट्रेलर के लिए ज़्यादा वक़्त नहीं बचा! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST! भूलना मत! pic.twitter.com/O30tAiMr9v — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 10, 2018

With initial shooting stills, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma gave us the idea that how seriously they are taking Sui Dhaaga, their forthcoming film set in a rural backdrop.Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are leaving no chance too enthral the audience and maintain a buzz around their upcoming release Sui Dhaga. They have just upped the ante with the first look of the film. On Friday, both, Varun and Anushka tweeted the poster of Sui Dhaaga.Reminding the audience that the trailer will out on 13th August Varun wrote, "Exclusive -बड़े मौज से पेश करते हैं हम सुई धागा मेड इन इंडिया का पहला पोस्टर! अब ट्रेलर के लिए ज़्यादा वक़्त नहीं बचा! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST! भूलना मत!"Anushka tweeted, "धागे धागे पे लिखा है, सिलने वाले का नाम! आइये हमारी बुनी हुई कहानी सुनने! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST! "Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film has a very rustic appeal to it. It's not clear whether the film will be based on the Indian government's concept of Make In India or not, but it has already created a positive buzz among the fans of realistic cinema.Recently the two leads also revealed the logo of Sui Dhaaga, which is made by 15 artistes from different parts of India. In an effort to celebrate the rich and diverse handicraft culture of India, Sui Dhaaga reached out to local artisans and craftsmen from across the country to create the logo of the film in their unique stitching styles.Sui Dhaaga will hit the screens on September 28, 2018.