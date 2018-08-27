English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sui Dhaaga First Song Chaav Laaga Captures Mamta and Mauji's Struggles to Make It Big
The most beautiful part about Chaav Laaga is its organic visualization and the on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Sui Dhaaga's first song Chaav Laaga. (YouTube)
Chaav Laaga, the first song of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s film Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, is out, and it beautifully captures the daily struggles of Mamta and Mauji to set up their independent business. The song also shows the unconditional love between the two and how deeply they care about each other. The most beautiful part about the track is its organic visualization and the on-screen chemistry between Varun and Anushka.
Composed by Anu Malik and sung by Papon and Ronkini Gupta, who has previously crooned Rafu of Tumhari Sulu, Chaav Laaga is a soothing number which will definitely have the most calming effect on you. Critically-acclaimed writer Varun Grover has written the lyrics of the song.
Sui Dhaaga is YRF’s homage to the daily struggles of countless artisans who dot small town India’s every nook and corner and yet are faceless. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi movement and Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign, the film asks the right questions. It has a big heart, a poignant message, and arguably Anushka and Varun’s most heartfelt performances yet. At least this is what its trailer video suggests.
Fitting to its theme, Yash Raj Films kick-started its promotional campaign on August 7, the National Handloom Day.
The film’s logo — made from 15 unique stitching styles — was unveiled last week. It reportedly took the makers about six months to reach out to indigenous craftsmen from across the country to include their contribution.
Written and directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.
