After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has gone de-glam for her role of a lower-class artisan Mamta in Sui Dhaaga-Made in India. The film, helmed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya, has been creating a lot of buzz on social media for its unconventional storyline and the actress’ no-makeup look.At the trailer launch of the film, Anushka was asked how challenging it was for her to transform into someone who was the complete opposite of her usual personality.“I always wanted to challenge myself as an actor but this was differing with my personality on another level. So I was afraid and I told him I don't think I can do this character. Maneesh (Sharma) and Sharat were extremely convinced that I am the right person to play this character. Sharat even visited my house and he told me how he sees the character and why he thinks I am actually the right fit,” Anushka said.She added, "I went with his faith in me more than my own faith in myself. And I am so happy that I actually did the film and I am so proud that I have played this character.”The actress thanked her director for giving her a chance to explore the domestic life of a woman as she never got to experience it firsthand because of her demanding profession."I started working when I was 15 and I am still working. I got married but I continued working. But the domestic nature which Sharat gave me, the feeling of getting married and being at home (I never got it before). After getting married, I don't even get that much time to spend with my husband (Virat Kohli).""But the fact that, in this film to stay in that world of domestic set-up, to be in the kitchen, I really got to live in a homely atmosphere. So, thanks to Sharat. The moment I got married, they got me to 'Sui Dhaaga'. It was literally like that."Anushka tied the knot with Virat in a private ceremony in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017.Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Sui Dhaaga, is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (played by Varun Dhawan) and Mamta — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company.