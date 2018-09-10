Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan is going through a terrific phase in his acting career, and so is Anushka Sharma. Both of them have proved themselves dependable at the box office, and their choice of films has surprised even their fiercest critics. The two are ready to enthrall their fans with their new film Sui Dhaaga, a film about a poor couple’s struggle to set up their own company.The makers have released a new song titled Khatar Patar on Monday and it takes the theme of the film forward. Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka) have decided to start their own firm howsoever small it is, but they surprise everyone with their boundless energy and ambitions.Voiced by Papon and composed by Anu Malik, the song goes with the theme. After writing soulful songs for director Sharat Kataria in his previous film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, lyricist Varun Grover is back with a bang. The words seem to be picked from our daily usage, but are very effective in their impact.The film’s logo — made from 15 unique stitching styles — was unveiled some days back. It reportedly took the makers about six months to reach out to indigenous craftsmen from across the country to include their contribution. This gesture shows how they want to narrate the film as a common person’s story rather than a star-driven saga of personal tragedies.Sui Dhaaga will hit the screens on September 28, 2018.