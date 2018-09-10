English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
Sui Dhaaga is Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's first film together, but they seem to have a good chemistry.
Image: Twitter/Anushka Sharma
Loading...
Varun Dhawan is going through a terrific phase in his acting career, and so is Anushka Sharma. Both of them have proved themselves dependable at the box office, and their choice of films has surprised even their fiercest critics. The two are ready to enthrall their fans with their new film Sui Dhaaga, a film about a poor couple’s struggle to set up their own company.
The makers have released a new song titled Khatar Patar on Monday and it takes the theme of the film forward. Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka) have decided to start their own firm howsoever small it is, but they surprise everyone with their boundless energy and ambitions.
Voiced by Papon and composed by Anu Malik, the song goes with the theme. After writing soulful songs for director Sharat Kataria in his previous film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, lyricist Varun Grover is back with a bang. The words seem to be picked from our daily usage, but are very effective in their impact.
The film’s logo — made from 15 unique stitching styles — was unveiled some days back. It reportedly took the makers about six months to reach out to indigenous craftsmen from across the country to include their contribution. This gesture shows how they want to narrate the film as a common person’s story rather than a star-driven saga of personal tragedies.
Sui Dhaaga will hit the screens on September 28, 2018.
The makers have released a new song titled Khatar Patar on Monday and it takes the theme of the film forward. Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka) have decided to start their own firm howsoever small it is, but they surprise everyone with their boundless energy and ambitions.
Voiced by Papon and composed by Anu Malik, the song goes with the theme. After writing soulful songs for director Sharat Kataria in his previous film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, lyricist Varun Grover is back with a bang. The words seem to be picked from our daily usage, but are very effective in their impact.
The film’s logo — made from 15 unique stitching styles — was unveiled some days back. It reportedly took the makers about six months to reach out to indigenous craftsmen from across the country to include their contribution. This gesture shows how they want to narrate the film as a common person’s story rather than a star-driven saga of personal tragedies.
Sui Dhaaga will hit the screens on September 28, 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbaikars Were Concerned About Idlis More than Local Trains on Bharat Bandh
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...