English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sui Dhaaga Star Anushka Sharma Challenges Shah Rukh Khan to Perform This Task; Find Out
While Anushka Sharma challenged her friend Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan nominated actor Akshay Kumar to record a video of himself threading a needle as part of the #SuiDhaagaChallenge.
While Anushka Sharma challenged her friend Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan nominated actor Akshay Kumar to record a video of himself threading a needle as part of the #SuiDhaagaChallenge.
Loading...
Actress Anushka Sharma, who plays Mamta, a village embroider, in Sharat Katariya’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India, has thrown an open challenge for her co-star of several films Shah Rukh Khan.
In a recent tweet, the Sultan actor challenged SRK to record a video of himself threading a needle as part of a promotional activity — #SuiDhaagaChallenge — to promote her upcoming film among the masses.
Anushka tweeted, “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic).”
The tweet was accompanied by a short clip in which while Anushka challenged her friend Shah Rukh Khan, Varun nominated actor Akshay Kumar to record a video of himself threading a needle.
And while a response from both Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar is awaited, the Sui Dhaaga actors also mentioned in the clip that it is open for one and all on social media. People can record videos, tag their friends and make countless videos and send them to the Sui Dhaaga team with the relevant hashtag.
Both Anushka and Varun have been on a nationwide promotion drive for the last couple of weeks, apprising people of the film’s release date and the story that it essays.
Sui Dhaaga— Made in India will release on September 28.
Anushka will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
In a recent tweet, the Sultan actor challenged SRK to record a video of himself threading a needle as part of a promotional activity — #SuiDhaagaChallenge — to promote her upcoming film among the masses.
Anushka tweeted, “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic).”
Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone.— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2018
So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/ZuYdEaHjRO
The tweet was accompanied by a short clip in which while Anushka challenged her friend Shah Rukh Khan, Varun nominated actor Akshay Kumar to record a video of himself threading a needle.
And while a response from both Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar is awaited, the Sui Dhaaga actors also mentioned in the clip that it is open for one and all on social media. People can record videos, tag their friends and make countless videos and send them to the Sui Dhaaga team with the relevant hashtag.
Both Anushka and Varun have been on a nationwide promotion drive for the last couple of weeks, apprising people of the film’s release date and the story that it essays.
Sui Dhaaga— Made in India will release on September 28.
Anushka will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
| Edited by: Shantanu David
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- All-New Honda CR-V Test Drive Review - SUV For The Urban Indian
- 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback to Launch In India On October 23
- OnePlus Smart TV is in The Making And You Can Help Name it
- Fortnite Addiction Caused 200 Divorces in 2018, Says UK Divorce Website
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...