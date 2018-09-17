Sui Dhaaga Star Anushka Sharma Challenges Shah Rukh Khan to Perform This Task; Find Out

Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who plays Mamta, a village embroider, in Sharat Katariya’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India, has thrown an open challenge for her co-star of several films Shah Rukh Khan.In a recent tweet, the Sultan actor challenged SRK to record a video of himself threading a needle as part of a promotional activity — #SuiDhaagaChallenge — to promote her upcoming film among the masses.Anushka tweeted, “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic).”The tweet was accompanied by a short clip in which while Anushka challenged her friend Shah Rukh Khan, Varun nominated actor Akshay Kumar to record a video of himself threading a needle.And while a response from both Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar is awaited, the Sui Dhaaga actors also mentioned in the clip that it is open for one and all on social media. People can record videos, tag their friends and make countless videos and send them to the Sui Dhaaga team with the relevant hashtag.Both Anushka and Varun have been on a nationwide promotion drive for the last couple of weeks, apprising people of the film’s release date and the story that it essays.Sui Dhaaga— Made in India will release on September 28.Anushka will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.