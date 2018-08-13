GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sui Dhaaga Trailer: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan Will Take You on a Journey of a Lifetime

Watch Mamta, Mauji and their poignant story of struggle, survival and triumph in Sui Dhaaga's new trailer.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
Sui Dhaaga Trailer: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan Will Take You on a Journey of a Lifetime
Sui Dhaaga's poster featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.
The much-awaited trailer of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga is out and it is as endearing as we had been expecting it to be.

Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Sui Dhaaga-Made in India, is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka) — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company.

Sui Dhaaga is YRF’s homage to the daily struggles of countless artisans who dot small town India’s every nook and corner and yet are faceless. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi movement and Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign, the film asks the right questions. It has a big heart, a poignant message, and arguably Anushka and Varun’s most heartfelt performances yet. At least this is what the 3:11-minute trailer video suggests.



Fitting to its theme, Yash Raj Films kick-started its promotional campaign on August 7, the National Handloom Day.

The film’s logo — made from 15 unique stitching styles — was unveiled last week. It reportedly took the makers about six months to reach out to indigenous craftsmen from across the country to include their contribution.

Written and directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.

Talking about the film, Sharma had earlier said, “Sui Dhaaga is a salute to the bold entrepreneurs and the self-reliant workforce of the country — artisans, craftsmen, weavers and the grassroots level contributors to the surging India's indigenous arts and crafts industry."

