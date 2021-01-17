Suited up Tom Holland Films Chase Scene for Spider-Man 3, See Pics

Tom Holland is currently filming for upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie in Atlanta, USA. The British actor was snapped while he appeared in his suit on the sets. He dons the trademark red and blue spidey suit in the pictures.

For one scene, Spider-Man comes swooping down as he goes after a man who's being pursued on the bustling streets full of cast, crew and adoring fans on the perimeter of the set. As the scene moved on, Spider-Man lands on top of a parked car, while taking stock of the area. At one point Spider-Man is seen standing next to a -- no parking except for commercial vehicles sign -- that line the streets, amid the many people making their way along the sidewalks, reported a website.

In between takes, Tom was spotted, dressed in a brown hoodie and face mask, watching a stuntman hang above the ground upside-down, and while the director Jon Watts was checking out the footage that had just been shot.

Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will release in theaters on December 17.