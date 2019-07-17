Suits Season 9 will Finally Have All The Harvey and Donna Romance Fans Have Been Dying to Watch

Suits is back with its final season, which is being touted as the most highly anticipated return of the American drama ever. The reason is mostly being attributed to the relationship between Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) — better known to the internet as #Darvey — who are supposed to be finally setting their differences aside and getting together.

Dedicated viewers will probably agree that through the past few years, watching these two move towards being together has been a real exercise in patience. It was clear from the beginning that there was some serious chemistry between them, which was palpable in so many episodes.

Showmakers have teased the audience in many episodes in the past 8 seasons, giving hope to Darvey fans that their favourite couple would finally admit their feelings for each other. It looks like the wishes will finally come true in the final season.

Donna's not going down without a fight! 💪The Final Season of #Suits premieres TOMORROW 9/8c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/8XwIkPaJMR — Suits (@Suits_USA) July 16, 2019

The final season will resume moments after Darvey's steamy union in the Season 8 finale and continue into the next morning, which will find the firm facing yet another crisis in the wake of Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) taking the blame for Harvey breaking attorney-client privilege, reported TV Guide.

Executive producer Aaron Kosh has promised a lot of Harvey and Donna romance in season 9. "In early seasons of the show, Harvey and Donna had a lot more fun and flirtation. The tension of how they felt about each other caused some stress in their relationship, tension that they wouldn't just drop their facades and let their feelings come through. So, what it allows for this year — I know a lot of the fans will love some of the intimate moments. We do have a scene, I think we open right up with them the very same night. We have a lot of intimacy and some romance," he said.