Pandian Stores Dhanam or Dhanalakshmi will be seen in a new serial on Gemini TV called Geethanjali. Sujitha Dhanush, who is also recognised for her work in Vadinamma, will play the role of Dhanam. Sujitha started her career as a child star and acted in various films and serials.

A post was shared on Instagram as well to declare that Sujitha has signed a new role for a new serial on a different channel. She played the role of Dhanam, a mother and the eldest daughter-in-law of the Pandian Stores family. The plot of the serial revolves around four siblings named - Murthy, Jeeva, Kathir, and Kannan and how Dhanalakshmi wants to keep them all happy. This show airs on Star Vijay. However, her new show ‘Geethanjali’ will be aired on Gemini TV. It is a remake of the serial Sevanthi which airs on Sun TV.

A poster was also shared on Instagram announcing the same. The caption read, “Pandian Stores Dhanam in Geethanjali Coming Soon Gemini Tv! Sevanthi Remake!”

A user asked, “Is it that hit in Tamil that they are going for a remake?”

Another user’s comment when translated to English read, “ Sevanthi’s remake is being made in Telugu”.

Check out the poster here-

Now as per The Times of India, Anandam fame Jai Satish, aka, Jai Aakash will soon make his Telugu Tv debut in Geethanjali. The 42-year-old has appeared in many Telugu and Tamil films. He is a Tamilian of Srilankan origin. In 1999, Jai Aakash bagged the lead role in Rojavanam in K Balachander’s production. Later he catapulted to fame with his acting stint in Anandam in 2001, where he played the male lead and the movie became a blockbuster hit. Jai Aakash has appeared in many Telugu movies and has directed a few Tamil and Telugu films too.

As he is gearing up to join Sujitha Dhanush in Geethanjali, it is being considered his comeback into the Telugu entertainment world after his noteworthy work in Namo Venkatesa in 2010.

