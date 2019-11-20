Sujoy Ghosh Says Kahaani 3 Will be Based on Finding Mobile Network, Internet in Splits

Sujoy Ghosh, director of Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani and Kahaani 2, took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the storyline of Kahaani 3. Sujoy Ghosh's tweet on the sequel of Kahaani film franchise has also left social media in splits.

Taking to Twitter, Sujoy Ghosh wrote, that Kahaani 3 will see the protagonist Bidya Bagchi hunting for network of a telecom service provider. He further said that the story "might run" in Kahaani 4 also.

kahaani3 will be bidya bagchi finding vodaphone network. it might run into kahaani4 also... — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) November 20, 2019

It appears from Sujoy Ghosh's tweet that the director is facing serious network issues with Vodafone.

However, it is still not clear whether Sujoy is really serious whether Bidya Bagchi will be trying to find telecom signal in the sequel of Kahaani or it is just the director’s way of bringing to the fore the trouble he is facing with mobile signals.

As expected, the Sujoy Ghosh's Tweet received almost 1,900 likes and is flooded with a number of comments. Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will next be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic, could not resist herself from laughing. Here's how she commented to the Tweet:

Here's how others reacted to Sujoy Ghosh's Tweet on the storyline of Kahaani 3.

Kahaani 5 will be Bidya looking for a Vodafone Subscriber — Shashank Bhavaraju (@Shashankbv) November 20, 2019

It means Bidya Bagchi will be always on toes... SUPERB idea @sujoy_g — Viineet Kumar (@ItsViineetKumar) November 20, 2019

Hahahhaa! Brilliant idea! — MEGHANA KAUSHIK (@MegKaushik) November 20, 2019

It’s a fantastic CALL! And I hope the signal catches only after 7th.. — Krishna మాధవ (@KriishMadhav) November 20, 2019

It will win Oscars for sure! The most relatable story... — MURTUZA IQBAL (@MurtuzIqbal) November 20, 2019

mystery thriller — jeril (@jeril_here) November 20, 2019

sir banalo blockbuster hogi — Shubhrika (@shubhrika17) November 20, 2019

A fan even extended Sujoy Ghosh help to give inputs for the sequel of Kahaani.

So true. I have lots of inputs to give Sujoy da. — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) November 20, 2019

Sujoy Ghosh's last Bollywood film was Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film was released in March this year and was a big hit.

Sujoy has last directed and produced a horror web series for Netflix titled Typewriter.

