Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sujoy Ghosh Says Kahaani 3 Will be Based on Finding Mobile Network, Internet in Splits

It appears from Sujoy Ghosh's latest tweet that the director is facing serious network issues with a mobile network company that has inspired him to turn it into a film. Read below for more details.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sujoy Ghosh Says Kahaani 3 Will be Based on Finding Mobile Network, Internet in Splits
Update on 'Kahaani 3' by director

Sujoy Ghosh, director of Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani and Kahaani 2, took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the storyline of Kahaani 3. Sujoy Ghosh's tweet on the sequel of Kahaani film franchise has also left social media in splits.

Taking to Twitter, Sujoy Ghosh wrote, that Kahaani 3 will see the protagonist Bidya Bagchi hunting for network of a telecom service provider. He further said that the story "might run" in Kahaani 4 also.

It appears from Sujoy Ghosh's tweet that the director is facing serious network issues with Vodafone.

However, it is still not clear whether Sujoy is really serious whether Bidya Bagchi will be trying to find telecom signal in the sequel of Kahaani or it is just the director’s way of bringing to the fore the trouble he is facing with mobile signals.

As expected, the Sujoy Ghosh's Tweet received almost 1,900 likes and is flooded with a number of comments. Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will next be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic, could not resist herself from laughing. Here's how she commented to the Tweet:

Here's how others reacted to Sujoy Ghosh's Tweet on the storyline of Kahaani 3.

A fan even extended Sujoy Ghosh help to give inputs for the sequel of Kahaani.

Sujoy Ghosh's last Bollywood film was Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film was released in March this year and was a big hit.

Sujoy has last directed and produced a horror web series for Netflix titled Typewriter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram