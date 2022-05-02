Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case: ED Attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth Rs 7.27 Cr

In a big blow to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached her assets worth Rs 7.27 crore. The ED termed the assets as “proceeds of crime”. The attachment of Jacqueline’s assets stems from the money laundering probe involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The assets attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) include fixed deposits worth Rs 7.12 crore and Rs 15 lakh cash.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth ₹5.71 crores to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. He had put Pinky Irani, his longtime associate and co-accused in this case, to deliver the said gifts to the actress,” the ED said in a detailed statement.

“In addition to these gifts, he had also given funds to the tune of $1,72,913 and AUD 26,740 to the close family members of Jacqueline Fernandez through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator,” the statement further added read.

Reportedly, Chandrasekhar had gifted many expensive items to Jacqueline. The gifts include three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets and even a bespoke Mini Cooper car.

During her questioning last year, Jacqueline did admit to receiving expensive gifts from the conman under scrutiny and going on holidays in private jets. But Jacqueline maintained that she never participated in any illegal financial deals with him.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in the much-awaited movie, Ram Setu, next. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is slated for a Diwali release later this year.

