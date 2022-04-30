Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez Cat of Rs 9 lakh, Mini Cooper and More: Report

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 7 crores of Jacqueline Fernandez with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The agency has estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore and lent close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to Jacqueline’s family members.

A chargesheet was filed last year by the ED earlier in the connection with the case and mentioned the lavish gifts that Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline. The conman admitted to it during the prob. Now, a report by Hindustan Times lists the alleged gifts Jacqueline received from Sukesh and these include three cats worth Rs 9 lakh each, an Arabian horse and several expensive bags.

The list reported by the publication is as below:

1. Three Persian cats each costing about Rs. 9 lakh

2. An Arabian horse worth Rs. 52 lakh.

3. Diamond sets — 15 pairs of earrings

4. Expensive crockery

5. Several designer bags from Gucci and Chanel

6. Two Gucci outfits for gym wear.

7. A few pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes.

8. Two Hermes brackelets

9. A Mini Cooper

10. Rolex watch

The news of the conman’s jaw-dropping gifts to the Ram Setu actress first made headlines last year when Sukesh claimed in his statement to ED that he gave Jacqueline jewellery worth Rs 7 crore. Sukesh also allegedly offered a loan of USD 150,000 (Rs 1.13 crore) to Jacqueline’s sister, who lives in the US and also gave her a BMW X5 car. The conman apparently also gifted Jacqueline’s parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche.

Jacqueline, during her statement recorded in August and October, told ED that she did “received" gifts and had taken a loan from Sukesh. The gifts she listed included three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. The actress also told the ED that she returned a Mini Cooper car which the conman had gifter her.

The actress also added that Sukesh extended a financial loan of $150,000 to her sister Geraldine, who lives in the United States, and transferred Rs 15 lakh to her brother Warren, who stays in Australia.

