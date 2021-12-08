Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kai Asta's Gauri, Jaydeep to Face Fresh Trouble After Marriage

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kai Asta, the popular series on Star Pravah, will see a new twist soon. The leads, Hauri and Jaydeep, have recently got remarried. As of now, everything is hunky-dory and the two are extremely happy. But, this happiness is not going to last long as the truth is going to come out very soon in the show.

As per the track of the show, Gauri has been living in Shirke-Patil’s house since childhood. But right now, she is the daughter-in-law of the same family. In the coming episodes, a chapter from Gauri’s past will be uncovered in front of the Shirke-Patil family.

The real face of the hooligan, who killed Gauri’s father and grandmother, will get exposed and spell grave danger for the Shirke-Patil family.

Happiness has come back in the lives of the two leads of the show, as they are reunited after a long time. They recently confessed their love for each other and got married at a grand function. It was a week-long affair in the show, with each episode covering all the functions such as pre-wedding photoshoots, sangeet, mehndi and the wedding.

For the wedding, Gauri was dressed in a beautiful Nauvari saree and looked ravishing. Jaydeep also looked handsome in a traditional look after donning the dhotar and feta. Gauri’s Mangalsutra draws special attention amid all this. A symbol of Gauri and Jaydeep’s love will be seen in the former’s mangalsutra. Overall, the fans of the show are in for a treat with the much-loved leads finally reuniting.

