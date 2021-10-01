'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' Actors Dance to Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Marathi Show

Marathi TV show “Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta”, last month, completed a year of its successful run on Star Pravah. The show often tops the TRP charts. With its frequent twists and appealing storyline, the show keeps its audience hooked. Seeing the success of the show, the channel is still in the mood for celebrations and shared a video wherein the cast members were dancing on a song. The channel has shared a dance video featuring Girija Prabhu, who plays the lead character Gauri, and Sanjay, who plays the character of Uday in the show.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUcCaN8FTUh/?utm_medium=copy_link

Girija and Sanjay are dancing on the sets of the show. The Instagram reel video, shared by the channel, shows both of them dancing to a Marathi song. The two actors appear to be enjoying themselves, dancing on the stairs of the house. While Girija was seen in a Saree, Sanjay was seen in sports clothes. They paired their dance steps with each other.

Fans loved their dance performance and showered their praise in the comments section. They dropped heart emoticons in the comment sections. “Lovely,” said a user while another commented “So proud of you.”

‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’ shows the romantic tale of Jaideep and Gauri, keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens. Varsha Usgaonkar, Mandar Jadhav, and Girija Prabhu are playing the lead roles in the show. Actor Madhavi Nemkar is playing a grey character. The show is bankrolled by the veteran actor Mahesh Kothare.

Recently, the lead actors of the show — Girija Prabhu and Mandar Jadhav paid a dance tribute to their producer Kothare on the sets of the dance reality show “Mi Honar Superstar” on Star Pravah.

The fans enjoyed the video. They flooded the post with emojis of love, fire, and hearts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.