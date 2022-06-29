Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Cast Grooves to Hit Number From Phir Hera Pheri

Actors from across industries ensure they have a sizable following on social media. To interact and entertain them, they post pictures and videos regularly. The latest, though, are reels that aren’t too long but are full of fun. Recently, the cast of the Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta also posted a funny reel and the audience couldn’t stop laughing.

The film Phir Hera Pheri is well known to all. The Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Sunil Shetty-starrer is so popular that its dialogues and scenes are still fresh in the minds of the audience. You may remember the song Aye Meri Zohrajabi from the movie. In the movie, Babu Bhaiya finally has a dream in which the cast and crew of the film come together and sing under the name of Dhum Dhadaka Band.

The whole team of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta has recreated the song, and it’s next-level funny. The video includes Girija Prabhu, Mandar Jadhav, Varsha Usgaonkar, and many more. Mandar Jadhav has shared the reel on his Instagram. He captioned the video, “Shirke Patil’s Hera Pheri”.

The video was flooded with comments. One of the fans wrote, “Suberb”, while another said, “Mast”. The video was loved and appreciated by the fans. It received more than 23 k likes and 150 k views.

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Aasta is a Marathi language TV series, produced by Mahesh Kotrhare and Adinath Kothare under the banner of Kothare Vision. It is aired on Star Pravah. The series is loosely based on a Bengali Series Ke Apon Ke Por.

