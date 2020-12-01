Sukhe, Ammy Virk Say 'Boycott Kangana Ranaut', Sargun Mehta Slams Her Comments on Farmers' Protest

After Himanshi Khurana, actress Sargun Mehta has called Kangana Ranaut out for her comments on the ongoing farmers’ protests against new farm bills. The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to Delhi. Reacting to the protests, Kangana had tweeted, "Shame... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully, the government won’t allow anti-national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for bloodthirsty vultures and tukde gang...” (sic)

Sargun has condemned Kangana's statement by tweeting, "Like you have the right to express yourself, they too have the right to put across their opinions. The only difference is that you speak without any reason or a cause and they are fighting for their rights."

Jaise aapko apni baat kehna ka haqq hai inhein bhi hai. Bass farak yeh hai ki aap bina baat aur maksad ke bolti hain aur yeh apne haqq ke liye ladd rahein hain . https://t.co/foSF8czBWf — Sargun Mehta (@sargun_mehta) November 30, 2020

Himanshi had also slammed Kangana by condemning her "manipulative" statement. Himanshi alleged that Kangana was trying to shift the focus from the main topic by likening farmers' protests to Shaheen Bagh. In a series of tweets, Himanshi also called out Kangana for making "a false claim" about the 82-year-old Bilkis from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protests.

Kangana had tweeted a picture claiming that the ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ was also present at the farmers' protests and was available for hire to make appearances in protests for "Rs 100". Bilkis Bano became the face of the anti-CAA-NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh. She was also featured on BBC’s ‘100 Women of 2020’. However, Kangana was slammed for sharing "fake" news on social media, following which she deleted the tweet.

Other Punjabi stars including Ammy Virk and Sukhe also lashed out at Kangana over her recent statement. Ammy tweeted, "Shame on you, you are talking about my elders. when a bit of your house was broken in Bombay, you stirred up a storm. Here the govt has taken away our rights."

Sukhe also said, "We are just standing with farmers with our people we are not supporting any government." (sic)

Meanwhile, in a late-night decision, the Centre invited agitating farmer unions for talks today, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting, as their stir against the new agri-marketing laws appeared to intensify.