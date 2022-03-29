Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty Shares Fun Boomerang Featuring Amit Sadh; Says ‘Hum Parde Pe Aate Hai, Samaj Mein Nahi’

Shilpa Shetty is an avid social media user and she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Maintaining the trajectory, on Tuesday, Shilpa shared a fun boomerang with her co-star Amit Sadh from the sets of her upcoming film Sukhee.

The Apne actress took to Instagram and posted a short clip that sees the actress sitting down with Amit. The two are seen raising their shoulders as look at each other’s faces. The video sees Shilpa dressed in a floral printed kurta and blue denim, while Amit is seen wearing a green shirt and black pants. It seems like the duo is enjoying their time while shooting for their upcoming film, and they utilised their spare time to create the fun boomerang.

Taking to the captions, Shilpa wrote, “Hum parde pe aate hain, samajh main nahi.” She added the hashtags#SukheeDiaries #Sukhee #onset #thoughtfortheday #workmode #happyvibes #happiness, as she pointed toward her day on the film’s set.

As soon as the post hit the video-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1.3 million likes within 29 minutes of its existence. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered love on the actress by dropping heart and fire emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa Shetty had announced that she is going to be a part of Sukhee. The film is about a lady named Sukhee and how she juggles with life. The movie is directed by Sonal Joshi. Amit Sadh is the male lead in the film. As per a report by Bollywood Life, Shilpa is currently shooting for the film in Chandigarh The first schedule is happening in the gorgeous city.

A source told the entertainment portal said, “Dilnaaz Irani has also joined the team. She is playing an important character in the film." It seems the news of the actress joining is being kept under wraps as of now. Dilnaaz Irani was a part of Sushmita Sen’s web show Aarya 2 and films like Aligarh in the past.

Talking about Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty earlier revealed it is the story of a housewife who dreamt of an adventurous life but was confined to the home. She gave her first shot for the film a few days back.

Previously, Shilpa shared a post from the fields in Chandigarh as she felt grateful for the soil of our country, She wrote on Instagram, “Spending some time in the fields a few days ago made me realise some things… The soil of our country is one of the biggest blessings we have in our lives. It’s the source of the food we eat; and the fact that we can grow our own grains, spices, vegetables, & fruits is a beautiful reminder of the prosperity we enjoy 🌾👩🌾🚜 eternally grateful!♥️🙏.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa, besides Sukhee, Shilpa is also seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent Season 9, along with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

