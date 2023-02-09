As Pathaan continues to rake in the moolah at the global box office, its music too keeps growing on the audience. Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have emerged as raging chartbusters taking the world of Instagram by storm. The video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan that sees actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone letting their hair down and grooving with aplomb had crossed the coveted one-million mark on YouTube within 30 minutes of its release. And now, videos of fans dancing to it at theatres across the country have been going viral. Even content creator Yashraj Mukhate’s rendition of the peppy track sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar has caught the attention of many including music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani.

The dance number, which is sending fans into a tizzy, was recorded more than two years ago. Recalling the time when she recorded for it, Sukriti exclusively tells News18, “I had a faint idea that the song was for Pathaan as the lyrics gave it away. I [knew I] was singing the title track but there was no conversation about it when we were in the studio. I was just focused on delivering my best [according] to the direction I was given to sing for Deepika’s character. Little did I know at that time [that it would become such a rage]!”

Talking about collaborating with Arijit, she says, “This was a surprise. I had no idea he’s singing it too. I had recorded this for the amazing Vishal-Sheykhar about two years ago and had heard it in Vishal’s vocals. I was so excited when I heard that it’s a duet with my favourite Arijit Singh! It is definitely a bucket list thing.”

Though she has crooned hit songs such as Pehli Baar (Dil Dhadakne Do; 2015) and Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor & Sons; 2016) in the past, Sukriti believes that Jhoome Jo Pathaan has proved to be game-changing for her musical career. “At the moment, it does feel like a turning point and a definite career high. Nothing prepares you for such great response and with the magnificent numbers we are witnessing, it feels like the whole nation is dancing and loving the song and I’m just enjoying seeing other people enjoy and pour their love in. But I do have a feeling that this one is going to stay with the audiences for a long, long time,” she shares excitedly.

Reacting to the appreciation coming her way, an overwhelmed Sukriti remarks, “I’m honestly over the moon. The response has been so phenomenal and it’s no surprise as it’s the title track of the most anticipated movie of the year. I just feel really grateful for the opportunity and it has definitely been the best start of the year. Nothing makes an artiste happier than our music reaching out and everyone loving it and seeing it on the top of all charts all over India. People celebrating [your music] is the best feeling in the world!”

Conversations surrounding the film are dominating social media even two weeks after its release. So, how does it feel to be a part of the film that is creating history? “I think any conversation related to Pathaan will always be full of praise for years and years to come. It has broken all records of any Hindi movie. To be associated with something like this will always be such a highlight. I personally also think that the movie was such a smash and I saw it twice,” says the 27-year-old.

Sukriti further adds, “It’s the best feeling to know that everyone is celebrating its success as their own and that’s the whole point. This movie and the songs and the record they have created is definitely one for the books and it’s an inexplicable feeling. I’m just soaking it all in with a big smile and a very grateful heart.”

And what made Jhoome Jo Pathaan extra special for her is the fact that it’s picturised on two of her most favourite stars. “I’m the biggest SRK and Deepika fan, and seeing her dance to my voice felt like a dream come true. It is just a joy and such a thrill to perform this song live and dance to it on shows. It’s probably one of the most fun songs with such a catchy hook step.”

The musician also states that watching Shah Rukh and Salman Khan sharing screen space in Pathaan was an icing on the cake. “I couldn’t get over watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together after so long. Plus, every two minutes, there are action sequences, which are better than the last. The movie keeps you at the edge of your seat till the very end. Deepika is just great to watch and there’s really no one like her. Siddharth Anand’s (director) vision is just class apart,” expresses Sukriti.

Read all the Latest Movies News here