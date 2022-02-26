Sukumar, Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh to Attend Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu's Pre-release Event

Actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. The pre-release event of the film will take place on February 27 in Hyderabad and Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh are expected to attend the function. Along with them, veteran director Sukumar will be a guest at the event.

The information about these celebrities attending the function was given on Twitter by BA Raju’s Team. Along with a poster of the pre-release event, the tweet read, “Blockbuster Director Sukumaralong with Beautiful ladies Keerty Suresh & Sai Pallavi to Grace the Grand Pre Release Event of #AadavalluMeekuJoharlu on 27th Feb".

The tweet tagged Keerthy, Sai and Sukumar. The Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is scheduled to hit theatres on March 4 this year. Kishore Tirumala has directed the film, while Devi Sri Prasad has worked on music. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, A Sreekar Prawsad is the editor of the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Sharwanand in the film. Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi will be seen playing other crucial roles in the film.

Sharwanand has been busy with back to back films but not all of them have been successful. While his choice of story is good, his projects did not get the desired success. Sharwanand’s last film did not do very well in theatres but its OTT release got a decent response.

