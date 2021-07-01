Actress and anchor Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai around 4.30 am on Wednesday, June 30. Unfortunately, before the family could get any medical help, he succumbed to his condition at the age of 49. Opening up on the loss, music director Sulaiman Merchant said that Raj had told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. The composer also revealed that the late filmmaker had suffered a heart attack previously when he was around the age of 32.

Talking to a leading daily, Sulaiman said that Mandira had called Ashish Chaudhary as soon as Raj complained about his health. He also said that the duo derived him to the hospital.

“Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late."

Apart from being industry colleagues, Sulaiman and Raj shared a strong bond of friendship. “I have lost a friend of 25 years. I knew him since the days he was assisting Mukul Anand on Dus. I had gone to his house once during the pandemic, many months back. Salim (Salim Merchant) and I gave music to his first film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. I was frequently in touch with him. When we were going to start our album Bhoomi 2020, he offered us his bungalow in Madh island, which he rents out for shootings but eventually, we didn’t shoot there. It doesn’t get more shocking than this," he said opening up about their bond.

Raj Kaushal left behind two young kids.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here