Sultan To Jai Ho, Salman Khan Films That Deepika Padukone Could Have Been Part of
Sultan To Jai Ho, Salman Khan Films That Deepika Padukone Could Have Been Part of

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

December 28, 2022

Hyderabad, India

It was during her modelling days when someone recommended Deepika to Salman and he offered her a film.

It was during her modelling days when someone recommended Deepika to Salman and he offered her a film.

It was during her modelling days when someone recommended Deepika to Salman and he made the offer but she wasn't interested in acting back then.

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone are considered among the top league stars in the country. With a career spanning over thirty years, Salman Khan has worked with almost all leading ladies in the industry. However, he has yet to star in a film opposite Deepika Padukone. Fans have longed to see their on-screen chemistry for a long time, a short tease of which we have seen during the numerous times that Deepika has visited Bigg Boss. Deepika had a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om but many do not know that the first film offered to Deepika was made by Salman.

It was during her modelling days when someone recommended Deepika to Salman and he offered her a film. But she was not interested in acting at that point. However, two years later, she became an actress with Om Shanti Om but in her almost 15 years career, she has still not shared screen space with Salman. However, she has missed opportunities. Here are some Salman Khan movies she was offered but could not do.

Deepika Padukone was the first choice for the female lead in Sultan but she could not adjust her call sheets for the shoot and was henced replaced by Anushka Sharma.

Sooraj Barjatya offered Deepika the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opposite Salman but she reportedly did not like her role in the film and hence turned it down. Sonam Kapoor played the female lead, instead.

Deepika Padukone was offered an item song number in the movie Kick but she was not interested in it since she had already done an item number in Shah Rukh Khan’s Billu. Nargis Fakhri danced to the song in her stead.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was also offered to Deepika and she even liked the script but could not allocate dates to the project. Hence, Kareena Kapoor bagged the role.

Deepika Padukone was also offered the action film Jai Ho, a remake of the Telugu film Stalin. She accepted the role and reportedly even shot the mahurat shot. But the film had production delays, which led to clashes with other projects and she had to drop out of the project.

first published:December 28, 2022, 16:13 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 16:13 IST
