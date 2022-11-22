Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Asks Her to Stay Away from Shalin & Tina, Says 'Log Kitni Gaali De Rahe Hai...'

Sumbul Touqeer, in the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, was called into the confession room by the Bigg Boss, who informed her about the health of her father Touqeer Khan. Bigg Boss told Sumbul that her father is not well but informed her that she can’t leave the house and go outside to meet him. However, they can talk on a call. Sumbul was seen sitting in the Bigg Boss room when she received a call from her father. Her dad asked, “Beta ye kya ho rha ha," (what is happening) probably referring to the relationship and fights between her and Shalin inside the Bigg Boss house. In response to this, Sumbul broke down and said that she has no idea. She also told her father that the way she feels about Shalin Bhanot and their relationship has been portrayed wrong on the show.

Toqueer Khan said, “Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta. Tumko maine jacket bheji thi, tum Shalin ki jacket pehen ke ghum rahi ho. Tumko maine 5-5 jacket bheji hai. Malum hai log kitni gaaliyaan de rahe hai mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha bana diya aur pata nahi kya kya (stay away from Tina and Shalin. They are only making stories about you and nothing else. I sent so many jackets for you and yet still, you roam around wearing Shalin’s jacket. You have no idea how much people are mocking me)."

He also asked Sumbul to teach Tina a lesson for ruining her image and gossiping behind her back. Continuing the conversation, Sumbul’s father told her that Shalin and Tina are only taking advantage of her. He added that she is portrayed as an 18-year-old girl who is crazily behind a 40-year-old man. Sumbul cried after listening to this and responded that she will do exactly as her father has instructed.

Earlier, in the previous episode, Tina had accused Sumbul of taking advantage of her and Shalin’s fights and becoming a thorn in their relationship.

