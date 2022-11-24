Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Fahmaan Khan Confirms Bigg Boss 16 Entry, Says 'I Will Hug Her'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan is set to enter Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 over the weekend. Fahmaan will appear as a guest to promote his upcoming show Pyaar Ki Saat Vachan: Dharam Patni.

In his latest interview, Fahmaan confirmed the news about his entry and said that he would give a hug to his friend Sumbul. Recently, Sumbul’s father advised her to stay away from her fellow housemates Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and said that she should be friends with people like Fahmaan, who has always supported her.

Addressing the same, Fahmaan told ETimes, “Yes, my name was discussed in the Bigg Boss house and Sumbul’s father took my name. I am a person for whom friendship is very important. I am always there for my friends whether they are right or wrong, I always believe in standing up for them. If my friend is wrong I would still stand up for my friend, bhale he akele mein usko samjha do."

When asked if any piece of advice he would like to give it to her, he said, “I would not like to give any tip or advice to Sumbul. I will wish her all the best and say that win and comeback. I will just say hi and hug her. She’s doing fine in the game."

Sumbul and Fahmaan worked together in Imlie and became close friends. They have managed to stay thick buddies even after the show wrapped up. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan talked about Sumbul’s performance in the show. He appreciated her for being herself in the show and called it ‘commendable’. “I’ve been watching it for the first time. I don’t understand the game to be honest. I’m also not a person who can play mind games, I’m not a manipulative person. But I feel she (Sumbul) is not playing any game. She is just being there and she’s being herself, which is commendable. It is difficult to be in a space like that and still be yourself. Both she and Abdu (Rozik) are giving a very fresh perspective to the show which is very nice to see,” he told us.

