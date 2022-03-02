Sumeet Raghavan Reacts to Mumbai Metro's Decision to Move Car Shed Out of Kanjurmarg

Television and theatre artist Sumeet Raghavan never shies away from speaking his mind on social media. The actor is constantly sharing his viewpoints on various topics and reminding concerned authorities about problems faced by citizens. Recently, he reacted to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s decision to shift five metro car sheds out of Kanjurmarg.

On Twitter, Sumeet wrote sarcastically that metro car sheds could be moved out but no action was taken regarding Dahisar Toll Naka or illegal shops. Sumeet added that these actions would force citizens to leave Mumbai while people settled illegally live peacefully. The actor shared his views while driving. Sumeet tagged CMO Maharashtra and Aaditya Thackeray in his tweets.

Sumeet’s views were supported by many on the micro-blogging site. Some complained about how Mumbai was becoming a difficult place to live in. Others said that a lot of money was involved in these decisions so the actor’s views didn’t matter. Some also said that the issue of illegal encroachment was troubling them and needed to be addressed.

Meanwhile, the MMDRA decided to shift metro car sheds amid a lot of friction between Maharashtra and central governments. There’s a dispute over the ownership of Kanjurmarg land proposed for metro lines 3 and 6 car shed. The state government was actively searching for an alternative location following the dispute.

SVR Srinivas, Commissioner, MMDRA, said that the process to acquire land for metro car depots has begun. SVR said that they want to be sure of the line’s completion as per the timelines.

Earlier, the MMDRA had said that having a depot at Kanjurmarg could be cost-efficient.

