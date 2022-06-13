Sumeet Raghavan's Throwback Photo Shows He Was Made For Stage

Well-known actor Sumeet Raghvan recently went down memory lane as he shared a throwback photo from the days of his childhood. The black and white photo features younger Sumeet in a shirt and pants paired with a bow performing on stage along with many other kids.

Sharing the photo, the actor shared his love for acting and wrote, “Hahaha I always wanted to be on the stage. That too centerstage.”

In the caption, guessing the timeline of the photo, Sumeet wrote, “Circa 1979-80, I guess”

Simultaneously, he also asked his classmates if anyone could share some more about this picture with “#CKHS #ChemburKarnatakHighSchool”

Sumeet has been doing quality work in both Marathi and Hindi entertainment for many years now. After a gap of four years, the actor returned to TV in 2021 with Wagle Ki Duniya, which airs on Sony SAB.

In the show, Sumeet Raghvan essays the lead role of Rajesh Wagle. Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayee Peedhi Naye Kisse is the sequel of Bharti Achrekar and Anjan Srivastava’s popular show that went off-air in 1990. Giving a glimpse into the daily struggles of a middle-class man and his family, the show addresses social issues.

In the Hindi entertainment industry, Sumeet has put himself on the map with his stint as Sahil Sarabhai in the early 20s popular TV show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, which was a huge hit among the masses. The actor is still known for this role. In addition to Sumeet, the show starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar, and Rupali Ganguly in the lead.

