Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Announce Pregnancy, Taimur Makes 'Pasta' Necklace for Kareena Kapoor

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting their first child together. On Sunday, Ekta took to Instagram and shared that she is pregnant.

In another news, Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched designers' jewellery to wear a necklace made by her little son, Taimur.

Also, we take a look at top five trending trailers of the week, including Westworld 3 and zombie apocalypse film Peninsula.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to sport a necklace made of pasta designed by none other than son Taimur during the coronavirus lockdown.

Vijay's upcoming film Master is highly anticipated and fans can't seem to get enough of this video of the actor from the audio launch event of the feature sometime back.

Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul shared on social media that they are expecting their firstborn soon. Check out adorable post shared by the celebrity couple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked superstar Mammootty for supporting his call to the people to switch off lights and light earthern lamps, candles, or ever flash lights from mobile phones at 9pm on Sunday.

While Westworld and Four More Shots Please continue from previous seasons, Panchayat debuted its emotionally charged trailer this week.

