Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are Married Now, See Pics

'Permanent Roommate' actor Sumeet Vyas is now married to Ekta Kaul. The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jammu.

Updated:September 16, 2018, 2:14 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Wedding Sutra/ Instagram
Permanent Roommate actor Sumeet Vyas is now married to Mere Angane Mein actress Ekta Kaul. The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Jammu. The pictures and videos from the wedding ceremonies are viral on social media and fans can't stop talking about them.

Donning traditional attire, the two looked ethereal in their wedding outfits. Ekta chose a bright coloured maroon lehnga and teamed it up with double dupattas while Sumeet complimented her dress with a contrast coloured cream sherwani.

Take a look at their wedding pictures.










Before the wedding, their wedding card became the talk of the town for its quirky take on marriages. Sumeet and Ekta decided to ditch the routine language on their wedding invitation. Their card read, "S**t just got real. Holy S**t. We are actually getting married. Correction. Actually, we are getting married in a holy ceremony in the holy city of Jammu, and we look forward to your presence!"

On the work front, Sumeet Vyas, who is a prominent face in the web series space, was last seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding.
