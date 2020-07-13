MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Share First Picture of Their Baby Son Ved

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Actress Ekta Kaul shared a picture of her baby son resting on her shoulder, saying that being a mother is the best job she could have ever had.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
Share this:

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's baby boy was born during the lockdown, and the first-time parents named him Ved Vyas. It's been a few months since the little one's birth and the actress has finally given us a glimpse of her son.

Ekta shared a photo of Ved resting on her shoulder and wrote, "Being a mother isn't an easy job but it's definitely the best job one could ever have.. And there's no greater honour, love and blessing. #maahood #merabeta #ved."

Sumeet shared the same photo with the caption, "Mama's boy." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Mama’s boy... 😏 #ved #vedvyas

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on

The couple was blessed with a baby boy on June 4, 2020 and are enjoying every bit of parenthood. A few days back, Sumeet shared a clip of Ekta making weird noises to calm Ved. He called it 'Rustic parenting'.

View this post on Instagram

Rustic Parenting

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on

The Permanent Roommates actor had spoken recently about why he decided to name his son Ved. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet said, "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense."

Read: Sumeet Vyas Opens Up On Naming His Newborn Ved: We Come From the Line of Ved Vyas

Next Story
Loading