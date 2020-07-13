Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Share First Picture of Their Baby Son Ved

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's baby boy was born during the lockdown, and the first-time parents named him Ved Vyas. It's been a few months since the little one's birth and the actress has finally given us a glimpse of her son.

Ekta shared a photo of Ved resting on her shoulder and wrote, "Being a mother isn't an easy job but it's definitely the best job one could ever have.. And there's no greater honour, love and blessing. #maahood #merabeta #ved."

Sumeet shared the same photo with the caption, "Mama's boy." Take a look:

The couple was blessed with a baby boy on June 4, 2020 and are enjoying every bit of parenthood. A few days back, Sumeet shared a clip of Ekta making weird noises to calm Ved. He called it 'Rustic parenting'.

The Permanent Roommates actor had spoken recently about why he decided to name his son Ved. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet said, "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense."

