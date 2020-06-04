Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Welcome Baby Boy, Name Their Son Ved

Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple named their little bundle of joy Ved.

Sumeet took to Twitter to announce the happy news. He wrote, "It’s a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes...."

The couple announced that they were expecting their firstborn with a sweet Instagram post in April. They had tied the knot in September 2018.

Captioning the post, Ekta wrote on social media, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr Vyas Kaul (soon). Directed and Produced by US, Sumeet Vyas and I." (sic)

In an interview, Ekta shared how it was being pregnant with a child when the coronavirus crisis was spreading each day. Ekta said, “We aren’t letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us."

Ekta has featured in TV shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain while Sumeet was seen in Made in China recently. Sumeet rose to fame with his role in TVF series Permanent Roommates.